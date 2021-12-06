Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

