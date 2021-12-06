Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

DFH opened at $17.06 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

