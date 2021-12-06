Millennium Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Verso worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verso by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRS stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.85. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

