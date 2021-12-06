Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

