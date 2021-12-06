Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 28,764 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $55,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 750 shares of company stock valued at $18,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

