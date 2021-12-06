Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,331 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Mplx worth $65,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

MPLX opened at $29.13 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

