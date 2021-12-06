Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 24,327 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Amcor worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.