Minim (MINM) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Minim alerts:

This table compares Minim and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -21.17 Minim Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 38.97

Minim’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.09% -4.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 709 1228 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 126.38%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s peers have a beta of 3.72, meaning that their average share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minim peers beat Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.