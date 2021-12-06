Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.80 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for about $129.85 or 0.00254942 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $329,617.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 98,581 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

