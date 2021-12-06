Mirrored Tesla Price Reaches $1,070.02 on Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $59,766.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $1,070.02 or 0.02208692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 18,516 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

