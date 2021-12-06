Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 246.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 122,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

