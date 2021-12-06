Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $41.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.76. 773,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,466,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.37. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

