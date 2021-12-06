Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $41.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.00. The stock had a trading volume of 773,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,400. Moderna has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 195.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $19,243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 434.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.