ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.82. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $138.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

