Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $44,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

NYSE MOH opened at $285.95 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.08 and a twelve month high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

