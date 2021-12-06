Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Purchases Shares of 117,458 AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. AgileThought makes up about 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. AgileThought Inc has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

