MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.52

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 10273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

