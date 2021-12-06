MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,463,430.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MDB stock opened at $450.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.49 and its 200 day moving average is $423.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

