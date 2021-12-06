Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $544.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

