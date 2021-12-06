Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $497.99 and last traded at $498.60. 20,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 408,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.62.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $164,038,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

