Morgan Stanley Acquires 186,543 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGNX stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

