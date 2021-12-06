Morgan Stanley Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $184.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984,161. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

