Morgan Stanley Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,935. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

