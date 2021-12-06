Morgan Stanley Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Ciena stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 804.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

