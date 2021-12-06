Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $69.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

CFG stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

