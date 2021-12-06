Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 569.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $23,973,252 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $279.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

