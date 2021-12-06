Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

