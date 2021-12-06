Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

