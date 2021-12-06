MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 50,739 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,850,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $24,625,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

