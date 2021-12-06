MurAll Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. MurAll has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $87,961.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002036 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,215,669,532 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.