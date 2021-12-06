Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $655,485.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $86.56 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

