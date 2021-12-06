National Bankshares Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.24.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$138.53. 756,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.70. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.76 and a 12-month high of C$141.00. The firm has a market cap of C$89.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

