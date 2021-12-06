National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday.

NYSE NGG opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

