Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.06. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 23,102 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

