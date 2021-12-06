New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of DTM opened at $46.10 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

