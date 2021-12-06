New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $153.42 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

