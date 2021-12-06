New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $857,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE VSCO opened at $53.06 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

