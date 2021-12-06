New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $112.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

