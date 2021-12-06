New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

