New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $107.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

