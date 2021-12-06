New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,513. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

