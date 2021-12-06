New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

