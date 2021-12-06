NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $79.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.76.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

