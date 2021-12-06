NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 404 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

