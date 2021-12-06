NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.13 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26.

