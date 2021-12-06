NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $139,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 182.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

