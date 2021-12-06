NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.73.

Shares of SAM opened at $460.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.21.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.