NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $185,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,611. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

