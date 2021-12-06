NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 485 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock worth $39,409,611. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $155.58 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.