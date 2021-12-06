NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,644 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

